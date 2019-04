Zion Harmon knows all about hard work. Harmon, a four-star guard from Marshall County (KY) HS, has started his days at 6 a.m. to perfect his craft on the hardwood.

We recently went out to Kentucky to talk basketball in the country, defeating LaMelo Ball and SPIRE Institute in the Grind Session National Championship and more.

Harmon put on a show with Ja Morant in attendance to watch him play last month.