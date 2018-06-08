The Banana Boat Gang’s Finest Fits Through the Years 💧

by June 08, 2018
851

There’s been plenty of famous friendships throughout NBA history, but none quite match up to the quartet of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. On the court, the crew has grown to amass 45 All-Star Game selections, score 100,000 points and secure spots in the Hall of Fame. Off the court, they’ve rocked some of the wildest and most stylish fits since they first began to grow close back in 2003.

Check out the Banana Boat boys’ drip throughout the years and how they’ve evolved in the gallery below.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

   
