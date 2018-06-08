There’s been plenty of famous friendships throughout NBA history, but none quite match up to the quartet of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. On the court, the crew has grown to amass 45 All-Star Game selections, score 100,000 points and secure spots in the Hall of Fame. Off the court, they’ve rocked some of the wildest and most stylish fits since they first began to grow close back in 2003.
Check out the Banana Boat boys’ drip throughout the years and how they’ve evolved in the gallery below.
2003: Carmelo and Dwyane at the NBA Store in New York City two days before the NBA Draft.
2003: Carmelo and LeBron do an ESPN interview at MSG the day before the Draft.
2003: Melo and LeBron rocking their Draft Day fits.
2004: Melo and LeBron pulled up to Los Angeles for their first All-Star Weekend as pros.
2005: Carmelo, LeBron and Dwyane riding bikes together in Akron, Ohio.
2006: LeBron chats with Chris before the Rookie Challenge in Houston.
2006: The gang goes Hollywood for the ESPN Summer Fun party.
2006: Fit pic opp for LeBron and Dwyane at their first ESPYs.
2006: Dwyane, LeBron and Carmelo went to Seoul, South Korea with the national team.
2006: Squad got dapper for Japan.
2007: Dwyane and LeBron arrive to the All-Star game in Las Vegas.
2007: LeBron and Carmelo chill at their Vegas hotel before national team training camp.
2008: Dwyane and Chris at a community service event in New Orleans.
2008: Gang choppin’ it up at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.
2008: LeBron and Carmelo courtside for the Rookie Challenge at All-Star Weekend.
2008: Dwyane and LeBron in awe of a slam at the Dunk Contest in New Orleans.
2008: Chris and Dwyane wylin’ at the Dunk Contest in New Orleans.
2008: Carmelo and Dwyane attending national team media availability in Chicago.
2008: Dwyane flashing his kicks for Melo’s old-school video camera in Beijing, China.
2010: Dwyane and Carmelo dressed up for a Jordan Brand dinner during All-Star Weekend in Dallas.
2010: Chris, Carmelo and Dwyane at the Nike Basketball Fest in NYC.
2011: LeBron, Carmelo and Dwyane went PNW for an Oregon football game against USC.
2012: Chris and LeBron at the Olympic opening ceremonies in London.
2013: Chris and Dwyane in front of the TNT cameras in Miami before heading west for All-Star Weekend.
2013: Chris and Dwyane pose for a pic during All-Star Weekend in Houston.
2013: Carmelo and Dwyane were fitted courtside at All-Star Weekend in Houston.
2014: Dwyane and Carmelo at the Kid’s Choice Awards at UCLA.
2015: Chris and Dwyane doing a TV spot during All-Star Weekend in NYC.
2016: Perhaps the squad’s finest moment: a speech at the ESPYs to promote social change in the United States.
2016: Dwyane and LeBron with the “Best Athlete Award” at the ESPYs in Los Angeles.
2016: Chris and Dwyane seated at the ESPYs in Los Angeles.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images