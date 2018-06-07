Levi’s x Jordan Releasing Second Collection of Trucker Jackets and AJIV’s 🔥

by June 07, 2018
357

Jordan and Levi’s are dropping their second collection of the Trucker Jacket x Air Jordan IV collaboration, adding washed black and clean white denim colorways — the original collection featured blue denim.

The Trucker Jackets reverse into remixed Flight Suits featuring red wing details and a denim side. Each item contains the craftsmanship of both companies: the Trucker Jackets feature signature details like the co-branded dark copper shank buttons and the Levi’s Two Horses paper patch is featured on the shoes, jacket and hangtags — with a Jumpman twist.

Both colorways drop on June 30 in men’s and grade school sizes.

 

  
You Might Also Like
Apparel

Rep Your Squad With Levi’s® NBA Collection 🔥

6 days ago
971
jordan melo m13
Kicks

Jordan Melo M13 ‘Christmas Day’

1 year ago
54
jordan melo m13
Kicks

First Look: Jordan Melo M13 ‘Black/Gold’

2 years ago
137
Kicks

See Photos Of Jordan’s ‘Space Jam’ Collection

2 years ago
121
neymar jordan hypervenom
Kicks

Neymar x Jordan Hypervenom Boot ‘White/Red’

2 years ago
35
jordan westbrook 0.2
Kicks

Jordan Westbrook 0.2 ‘Black/Sail’

2 years ago
776
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Anonymous Cavaliers Veteran: ‘No Doubt’ We’d Be Up 3-0 in Finals With Kyrie

12 mins ago
99

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State

21 mins ago
311

Enes Kanter Continues To Try To Recruit LeBron James To New York 😂

1 hour ago
821

Chris Bosh on LeBron: ‘I Think He Goes to Houston. It’s a Star Power League’

2 hours ago
698

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Ben Wallace 💪

3 hours ago
315