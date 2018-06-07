Levi’s x Jordan Releasing Second Collection of Trucker Jackets and AJIV’s 🔥

Jordan and Levi’s are dropping their second collection of the Trucker Jacket x Air Jordan IV collaboration, adding washed black and clean white denim colorways — the original collection featured blue denim.

The Trucker Jackets reverse into remixed Flight Suits featuring red wing details and a denim side. Each item contains the craftsmanship of both companies: the Trucker Jackets feature signature details like the co-branded dark copper shank buttons and the Levi’s Two Horses paper patch is featured on the shoes, jacket and hangtags — with a Jumpman twist.

Both colorways drop on June 30 in men’s and grade school sizes.