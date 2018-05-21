SLAM 216 Is On Sale Now!

THE FUTURE. Three new fire covers: Top draft prospects DeAndre Ayton and Luka Doncic, and Sixers star point guard Ben Simmons.
by May 21, 2018
70

SLAM 216 highlights basketball’s next generation, with more high school and college content than your typical issue. It profiles the League’s next dominant big man (DeAndre Ayton), the best international prospect in NBA history (Luka Doncic), Philadelphia’s rookie sensation (Ben Simmons), the WNBA’s newest star (A’ja Wilson), the SLAM HS All-Americans, and much, much more.

Check out all three cover stories at the links below, stay posted for more dope stuff from the mag over the next few weeks, and head to your local newsstand to cop or order a copy here!

