SLAM 217 Is On Sale Now! 🙌

SLAM 217 spotlights one of the most decorated athletes of all time and the second woman to ever appear on the cover (Maya Moore), New York’s next great point guard (Cole Anthony), and the 2018 NBA champs (Golden State Warriors). The issue also features a special section dedicated to NYC hoops, with features on high schoolers Jalen Lecque, Kofi Cockburn, and much, much more.

Peep all three cover stories at the links below, stay posted for more fire content from the mag over the next few weeks, and head to your local newsstand or order a copy here!

Photos via Rayon Richards, Sara Rubenstein and Getty.

