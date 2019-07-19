SLAM 223 Is On Sale Now 🏆

GRAB YOUR COPY OF SLAM 223

SLAM 223 is the CHAMPS issue, featuring the 2019 Toronto Raptors and star forward Kawhi Leonard. There’s a game-by-game rundown of the NBA Finals and a Raps pull-out poster, along with big stories on three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, Aces’ stars A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage, up-and-coming studs Coby White, Jarrett Culver, RJ Hampton and Greg Brown, the annual @LeagueFits awards, a look at Giannis’ first signature sneaker and plenty more.

Head to our online store to cop, peep the cover stories at the links below and stay posted for more dope content over the next few weeks!

THE UNDERGROUND GOAT: Lou Williams Is Your Favorite Player’s Favorite Player

BET THAT: The A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage Show Is Taking Over Vegas