SLAMftw (For The Win) Is Your Plug For Everything Gaming 🎮

by September 23, 2019
GO FOLLOW OUR NEW MULTI-PLATFORM SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNEL, SLAMFTW (FOR THE WIN).

This is your destination for anything and everything related to the world of gaming. From funny NBA 2K and Fortnite clips to live streams on Twitch to all the important Esports news, we’ve got it covered.

“Every year gaming and sports become more and more connected,” says Duane Jackson, Director of Esports at SLAM. “SLAMftw is the perfect cross section between the two cultures.”

SLAMftw is on Twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Check it out now!

  
