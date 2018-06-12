Andre Iguodala Pranked Steve Kerr By Saying He Was Joining The Kings 😂

Andre Iguodala was contemplating leaving the Golden State Warriors in free agency last summer.

In the end, he returned to the team and went on to win his third NBA Championship. Still, he took the opportunity to prank his head coach.

On The Lowe Post, Steve Kerr told ESPN’s Zach Lowe how Iguodala pranked him on the phone over his free-agency decision.

“Typical Andre. He decided to play a joke on Bob [Myers] and me. He got us on a conference call, told us he was gonna go to Sacramento. “We wished him well, and he’s like, ‘I got you suckers. I’m coming back.’ That’s probably the first time it’s ever been told. “But now that we’ve won a title and we got it all in our rearview mirror, that story can be told. But that’s typical Andre […] I bought it for a few seconds but he gave it away quickly. “He just started laughing. He just said, ‘Nah, I’m just kidding.’ And it would have been shocking for him to leave this situation.”

Check out the full conversation from the podcast(at the 44:00 mark):

