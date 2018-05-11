Ben Simmons to Make 'Minor' Changes to Jumpshot

Ben Simmons told reporters that he plans to make “minor” changes to his jumper this summer, but don’t expect an overhaul.

Ben Simmons, on whether he's thinking of changing his shot. "Minor things. But changing the whole shot, no." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) May 10, 2018

Simmons, 21, enjoyed a remarkable rookie season and envisions a very bright future in Philly.

The Sixers’ 52-win season ended with a five-game loss to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

