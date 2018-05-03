LeBron James Takes Over To Lead Cavs Over Raptors In Game 2

by May 03, 2018
LeBron James scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Cavaliers turned a two-point halftime deficit into a double-digit lead heading into the fourth. As a result, Cleveland won 128-110 and heads home with a 2-0 lead over the Raptors in this best-of-seven series.

His final line: 43 points (19-28 FG), 14 assists, eight rebounds.

LeBron’s attack was methodical. It was a barrage of wear-you-down, break-your-spirit baskets that only he could give you. With ridiculous fade-aways, contested jumpers, and one-on-one drives to the basket, there was nothing Toronto could do to stop him.

His full highlights are above.

 
