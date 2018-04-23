NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Despite dropping 35 points, DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors came up short as the Wizards evened up their series at two games a piece. DeRozan didn’t disappoint sneakerheads as he rocked the coveted Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Prelude. For Washington, John Wall netted 27 points in his “Wall Way” adidas Crazy BYW X while Markieff Morris brought out the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Vast Grey.” Twin brother Marcus Morris also went the Kobe route as he went with the Camo UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro and teammate Terry Rozier wore a mismatched pair of Nike Kyrie 2s.
Out in Indianapolis, Lance Stephenson continued to be thorn in the Cavaliers’ side as went with the “Shadow” Air Jordan X Retro and Thaddeus Young put up 12 points and 16 boards in the “Playstation” Nike PG2. LeBron James would lead Cleveland to the victory as he donned yet another PE colorway of the Nike LeBron 15.
Catch up on the rest of Sunday’s NBA kicks in our gallery below.
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Prelude
Marcus Morris: UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
John Wall: adidas Crazy BYW X
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan X Retro
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Mike Scott: Nike KD7
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Harden Vol.1
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15, Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan X Retro
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXII
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4 Low
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX, Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2018
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXII, Thon Maker: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
JR Smith: Nike Kyrie 3, Victor Oladipo: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Khris Middleton: Nike Zoom Live II, Terry Rozier: Nike Kyrie 2
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
Jayson Tatum: Nike PG2, Thon Maker: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Myles Turner: Nike PG1
Nick Young: adidas Crazy BYW X
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Patty Mills: Under Armour Curry 5
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Thaddeus Young: Nike PG2
Photos via Getty Images