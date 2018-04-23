NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by April 23, 2018
Despite dropping 35 points, DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors came up short as the Wizards evened up their series at two games a piece. DeRozan didn’t disappoint sneakerheads as he rocked the coveted Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Prelude. For Washington, John Wall netted 27 points in his “Wall Way” adidas Crazy BYW X while Markieff Morris brought out the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Vast Grey.” Twin brother Marcus Morris also went the Kobe route as he went with the Camo UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro and teammate Terry Rozier wore a mismatched pair of Nike Kyrie 2s.

Out in Indianapolis, Lance Stephenson continued to be thorn in the Cavaliers’ side as went with the “Shadow” Air Jordan X Retro and Thaddeus Young put up 12 points and 16 boards in the “Playstation” Nike PG2. LeBron James would lead Cleveland to the victory as he donned yet another PE colorway of the Nike LeBron 15.

Catch up on the rest of Sunday’s NBA kicks in our gallery below.

Photos via Getty Images

    
