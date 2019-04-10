2019 WNBA Draft Picks: Complete Results 📈

Tonight is the culmination of years of preparation as the 2019 WNBA Draft once again is held at the Nike New York Headquarters.
Scouts, analytics experts, general managers, owners and other front office personnel have gathered in war rooms. Thirty-six players—some of whom played their final college game just days ago—will be inducted into the WNBA family.
Tonight, future 15-year veterans, WNBA All-Stars—and perhaps even a couple Hall of Famers—will cross the stage at the Nike Headquarters in Manhattan. These players will help shape the WNBA landscape for years to come.
ESPN2 will air the first round beginning at 7 p.m. EST, followed by coverage of the second and third rounds on ESPNU at 8 p.m. EST. The draft will also stream live on the ESPN app.
Be sure to keep checking back for up-to-the-minute results!
2019 WNBA Draft Full Results
1. Las Vegas
2. New York
3. Indiana
4. Chicago
5. Dallas
6. Minnesota
7. Los Angeles
8. Phoenix
9. Connecticut
10. Washington
11. Atlanta
12. Seattle
Round 2
13. Phoenix
14. New York
15. Chicago
16. Minnesota
17. Dallas
18. Minnesota
19. Los Angeles
20. Minnesota
21. Connecticut
22. Dallas
23. Atlanta
24. Seattle
Round 3
25. Indiana
26. New York
27. Chicago
28. Indiana
29. Dallas
30. Minnesota
31. Los Angeles
32. Phoenix
33. Connecticut
34. Washington
35. Atlanta
36. Seattle