Report: Alex Bentley Traded after Physical Altercation with Teammate

by July 11, 2018
2,238
alex bentley courtney williams altercation trade

The Connecticut Sun traded guard Alex Bentley after she and teammate Courtney Williams got into a physical altercation in public, reports WNBAinsidr’s Pat Ralph and Aryeh Schwartz.

The incident reportedly occurred between June 27 and July 1.

On Monday, Bentley, 27, was traded to Atlanta for Layshia Clarendon and a 2019 second-round pick.

Following the incident, Williams, 24, sat out four games for “personal reasons,” according to the Sun. She was back in action against the Liberty on Wednesday.

When asked about the trade, Sun coach and GM Curt Miller said team chemistry factored “a lot” into the decision.

Miller added that the team’s culture had been “shaken a little bit.”

