Report: Alex Bentley Traded after Physical Altercation with Teammate

The Connecticut Sun traded guard Alex Bentley after she and teammate Courtney Williams got into a physical altercation in public, reports WNBAinsidr’s Pat Ralph and Aryeh Schwartz.

The incident reportedly occurred between June 27 and July 1.

On Monday, Bentley, 27, was traded to Atlanta for Layshia Clarendon and a 2019 second-round pick.

Following the incident, Williams, 24, sat out four games for “personal reasons,” according to the Sun. She was back in action against the Liberty on Wednesday.

Breaking: Courtney Williams of the CT Sun absent from team due to a physical altercation with a teammate.

Story in the link below. #wnbainsidr #wnba #breakingnewshttps://t.co/CDvtueUdJS pic.twitter.com/vup3asWaSK — WNBAinsidr (@WNBAinsidr) July 8, 2018

When asked about the trade, Sun coach and GM Curt Miller said team chemistry factored “a lot” into the decision.

Miller added that the team’s culture had been “shaken a little bit.”

Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller declined to comment on @WNBAinsidr story when asked today. Said that team chemistry played into decision to trade Bentley "a lot" and that the team culture was "shaken a little bit"

Story from @theday: https://t.co/q8zzGrgYe7 #WNBA — Pat Ralph (@Pat_Ralph) July 10, 2018

RELATED:

The Future is Bright for the Connecticut Sun ☀️