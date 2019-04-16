Breanna Stewart Tears Achilles, Awaits Surgery

by April 16, 2019
443
Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm

The reigning WNBA champions will be without their MVP when the 2019 campaign kicks off next month. The father of Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart has confirmed that the 24-year-old has torn her Achilles, Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com writes.

Stewart will likely undergo surgery to repair the tendon this week and will set out on the long path toward rehabilitation. Basketball fans are all too aware of the grueling path ahead of her having watched athletes in both the WNBA and NBA undergo the process.

Stewart suffered the injury in a EuroLeague championship game on Sunday, where she plies her trade for Dynamo Kursk during the WNBA offseason.

In 34 games for the Storm last year, Stewart averaged 21.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She was named MVP of the regular season and of the Finals.

Stewart’s father doesn’t believe that the injury will end her career but that it will keep her sidelined for a while. The recovery process for a torn Achilles can take as long as a year.

  
You Might Also Like

Ben Simmons: ‘If You’re Going to Boo, Then Stay on That Side’

1 day ago
3,281

Former Chicago Bull Craig Hodges Tells His Story, Opens Up About NBA Activism

5 days ago
4,492

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 days ago
2,339

Post Up: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki Suit Up for One Last Time 😢

6 days ago
1,376
2019 wnba draft results players

2019 WNBA Draft Picks: Complete Results 📈

6 days ago
46,820
wade dirk post up

Post Up: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki Drop 30-PIECES in Final Home Games

7 days ago
2,093

TRENDING


Most Recent
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

MRI Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Has Torn Quad

7 hours ago
1,586
Bismack Biyombo of the Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Big Man Bismack Biyombo Picks Up 2019-20 Option

8 hours ago
261
Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart Tears Achilles, Awaits Surgery

8 hours ago
443

Stephen Curry: ‘We’ve Felt Worse in the Locker Room Before’

13 hours ago
5,368

Report: Warriors Fear DeMarcus Cousins Tore His Left Quad

14 hours ago
4,669