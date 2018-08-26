Breanna Stewart Wins 2018 WNBA MVP

Breanna Stewart has been named 2018 WNBA MVP with averages of 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game throughout the Seattle Storm’s league-best season, guiding her team to a 26-8 record.

Stewart is in her third season as a pro and put up elite numbers all summer long. She ranked second in scoring, third in rebounding, seventh in blocks and eighth in steals throughout the W. Stewart, according to the WNBA’s press release, has “the most points (2,019) and 20-point games (58) in the WNBA over the last three seasons.”

Stewart also won the Rookie of the Year award in 2016 and has an Olympic Gold Medal and four NCAA championships.