Breanna Stewart Wins 2018 WNBA MVP

by August 26, 2018
43
Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart has been named 2018 WNBA MVP with averages of 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game throughout the Seattle Storm’s league-best season, guiding her team to a 26-8 record.

Stewart is in her third season as a pro and put up elite numbers all summer long. She ranked second in scoring, third in rebounding, seventh in blocks and eighth in steals throughout the W. Stewart, according to the WNBA’s press release, has “the most points (2,019) and 20-point games (58) in the WNBA over the last three seasons.”

Stewart also won the Rookie of the Year award in 2016 and has an Olympic Gold Medal and four NCAA championships.

You Might Also Like
Breanna Stewart
Archives

WNBA All-Star Reserves and Three-Point Contestants Announced

1 year ago
44
WNBA

Award Tour

2 years ago
47
Archives

Breanna Stewart Has the Highest Selling Jersey in the WNBA

2 years ago
55
WNBA

WATCH: Breanna Stewart Drops 38 Points To Beat Atlanta

2 years ago
26
WNBA

WATCH: Breanna Stewart Begins New Chapter in the WNBA

2 years ago
25
Photos

Nike KD 8 ‘Stewie’ (KICKS)

2 years ago
49
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart Wins 2018 WNBA MVP

39 mins ago
43
terry rozier bench celtics

Terry Rozier Not Concerned about Return to Bench

1 day ago
1,997
nick young arrested traffic stop

Report: Nick Young Arrested at Traffic Stop in L.A.

1 day ago
2,972
isaiah thomas nuggets playoffs

Isaiah Thomas Says Nuggets Will Make Playoffs This Season

1 day ago
3,314
kobe bryant never come back

Kobe Bryant: ‘I Will Never Come Back to the Game’

2 days ago
9,068