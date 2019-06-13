Dallas Wings Sign Megan Gustafson

by June 13, 2019
209
Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Dallas Wings have announced in a press release that they’ve signed rookie Megan Gustafson. Gustafson was initially drafted by the franchise last April but cut prior to the regular season.

While there were concerns about how the 6’3″ pivot’s game would translate at the professional level, her resume his loaded with national accolades.

In fact, Gustafson’s portfolio is so stacked that her release from the Wings the first time around triggered a conversation about how difficult it is to make the WNBA.

Gustafson, Dallas’ 2019 second-round draft pick, will help fill a void created by a series of injuries to and international commitments from Wings players as they look to bounce back from a sluggish start to the season.

The Wings are winless through four games this season. The addition of Gustafson, who averaged a staggering 27.9 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Iowa Hawkeyes last season, may be just want the franchise needed after all.

   
You Might Also Like
Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas To Decline 2019-20 Player Option

2 hours ago
253
greg brown day in the life

Greg Brown Ain’t Bambi NO MORE 💪🏽 SLAM Day in the Life

5 hours ago
20
Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker Open To Taking Less Than Max From Hornets

5 hours ago
990

Jalen Green BOUNCIEST HS Hooper!? 🦄🔥 Full Spring Highlights!

5 hours ago
48

Agent: Celtics Can Trade for Anthony Davis ‘But It’ll Be for One Year’

20 hours ago
1,573
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

Rockets Claim Deyonta Davis Off Waivers

22 hours ago
923

TRENDING


Most Recent
Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas To Decline 2019-20 Player Option

2 hours ago
253

Report: Kyrie Irving Hasn’t Ruled Out Re-Signing With Celtics

3 hours ago
1,069
Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Dallas Wings Sign Megan Gustafson

3 hours ago
209
greg brown day in the life

Greg Brown Ain’t Bambi NO MORE 💪🏽 SLAM Day in the Life

5 hours ago
20
Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker Open To Taking Less Than Max From Hornets

5 hours ago
990