Report: L.A. Sparks Hire Derek Fisher as Head Coach 🌴

The L.A. Sparks have hired former Laker Derek Fisher as the team’s next head coach, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fisher will replace Brian Agler, who resigned last month after four seasons with the Sparks.

The Sparks lost in the second-round of the playoffs after finishing the 2018 season with a disappointing 19-15 record.

As a head coach with the New York Knicks, Fisher amassing a 40-96 record during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.