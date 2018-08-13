Lindsay Whalen To Retire From WNBA after 2018 Season

by August 13, 2018
lindsay whalen retire

Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen will retire from the WNBA at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

Whalen, 36, is set to begin her first season as women’s basketball head coach at the University of Minnesota.

On Sunday, Whalen came off the bench for the first time since her first game in the WNBA, in 2004.

The four-time WNBA champion released a statement on Monday:

“I would like to announce that after 15 seasons in the WNBA I am going to retire after the 2018 season. I would like to thank the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, and the Minnesota Lynx for believing in me all of these years. I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball career and wish my Lynx coaches and teammates all of the best in the future.”

