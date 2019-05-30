Lynx Guard Seimone Augustus Sidelined Indefinitely

by May 30, 2019
68
Seimone Augustus of the Minnesota Lynx will be sidelined after having knee surgery.

The Minnesota Lynx will be without veteran Seimone Augustus for the foreseeable future, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports. The 35-year-old guard will have an arthroscopic procedure conducted on her knee after struggling with soreness through training camp.

The procedure will be performed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester today, with no set time table for her return.

With Augustus sidelined and several other notable veterans from Minnesota’s 2018 team out of the picture, the Lynx will continue to rely on newcomer Odyssey Sims in her first season with the franchise.

Sims is starting in Augustus’ usual spot, while rookies Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shephard have also been relied upon heavily early in their young careers.

Augustus has missed just six regular season games over the past three campaigns.

  
You Might Also Like
wnba 2019 opening night rosters

WNBA Opening-Night Rosters Set for 2019 Season ✅

6 days ago
2,731
Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm

Sue Bird Could Miss Most Or All Of 2019 WNBA Season

1 week ago
873

QUIET STORM: Napheesa Collier Is About to Make Some Noise

1 week ago
2,172
Odyssey Sims of the Los Angeles Sparks

Lynx Acquire Odyssey Sims From Sparks

1 month ago
575
bhm 2019 wnba protests
BHM 2019

BHM 2019: How WNBA Players Stood United in Protest in 2016

4 months ago
914
WNBA

Maya Moore Announces She Will Not Play Pro Basketball in 2019

4 months ago
2,602

TRENDING


Most Recent
rj hampton slam day in the life

RJ Hampton: From Australia ➡️ THE LEAGUE, Ep. 1 | SLAM Day in the Life

1 hour ago
14

Kyle Lowry: DeMar DeRozan ‘Wants Us to Win a Ring’

2 hours ago
407

DeMarcus Cousins Available For Game 1 Of Finals

2 hours ago
407

Draymond Green: Role ‘Completely Changes’ Without Kevin Durant

2 hours ago
148
Seimone Augustus of the Minnesota Lynx will be sidelined after having knee surgery.

Lynx Guard Seimone Augustus Sidelined Indefinitely

3 hours ago
68