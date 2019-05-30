The Minnesota Lynx will be without veteran Seimone Augustus for the foreseeable future, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports. The 35-year-old guard will have an arthroscopic procedure conducted on her knee after struggling with soreness through training camp.

The procedure will be performed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester today, with no set time table for her return.

With Augustus sidelined and several other notable veterans from Minnesota’s 2018 team out of the picture, the Lynx will continue to rely on newcomer Odyssey Sims in her first season with the franchise.

Sims is starting in Augustus’ usual spot, while rookies Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shephard have also been relied upon heavily early in their young careers.

Augustus has missed just six regular season games over the past three campaigns.