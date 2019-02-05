Maya Moore Announces She Will Not Play Pro Basketball in 2019

by February 05, 2019
266

In a piece for The Players’ Tribune, Maya Moore announced that she will not be playing professional basketball in 2019:

My focus in 2019 will not be on professional basketball, but will instead be on the people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years.

I will certainly miss the day-to-day relationships with my teammates and basketball family this season, but my no for the 2019 pro season allows me to say yes to my family and faith family like I never have before.

I’m sure this year will be hard in ways that I don’t even know yet, but it will also be rewarding in ways I’ve yet to see, too.

I’m thankful to my Lynx family and others close to me who have been walking with me during this shift, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.

Moore is a six-time WNBA All-Star and was the 2014 MVP. Her Minnesota Lynx squad won titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

