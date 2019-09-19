Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne Wins WNBA MVP

Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has won the WNBA’s MVP award for the second time in her career, the team announces. Delle Donne received 41 of 43 first-place votes.

“I am extremely proud of this honor,” Delle Donne said. “But we still have work ahead of us and we’re all focused playing our hardest to bring a championship to Washington.”

The Mystics have had success since acquiring Delle Donne via trade from the Sky two years ago. Washington made the finals last season, though they lost to Seattle, and this season, they’ve earned the league’s top seed.

Delle Donne is the first WNBA player to join the vaulted 50/40/90 club, as she shot 51% from the field, 43% from the three-point line, and 97.4% from the foul line.

The Delaware University product was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft. She’s been named to six WNBA All-Star games and won the 2015 MVP in addition to this season’s award.

   
