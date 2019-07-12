Pro Women’s 3×3 Team Launches With Eyes On 2020 Olympics

by July 12, 2019
Alexis Peterson of the Seattle Storm

The same company that owns the WNBA’s Seattle Storm has launched the first independently owned professional women’s three-on-three team in the United States.

Force 10 Sports Management has brought together a three-on-three roster of former WNBA players with hopes of ranking up internationally through FIBA events and aiding the United States in its effort to qualify for the inaugural three-on-three Olympic event at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

On the squad, known formally as Force 10 3×3, are four collegiate stars and recent WNBA players, who’ve suited up or been drafted by a W squad in the past two seasons.

Among them is Cierra Burdick who helped guide the United States to a gold medal finish at the FIBA 3×3 World Championships in 2013.

She, along with Alexis Peterson, Linnae Harper and Megan Huff will see their first taste of professional action in the forthcoming Red Bull 3x circuit at a date to be announced.

     
