WNBA Announces New All-Star Game Voting Format

The WNBA has announced a new way to vote for the upcoming All-Star Game on July 28 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The new format draws comparisons to how the NBA changed its All-Star format for this past regular season. The two leading vote-getters will be selected as captains and then draft their respective teams from a pool of players. The results of their draft will be announced July 19.

Per WNBA:

The selection of 2018 All-Stars will be conducted through a combination of voting by fans (40 percent of the vote), current WNBA players and head coaches (20 percent each), and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (20 percent). Fans will be able to vote for their top 10 players regardless of position or conference. Players, coaches and the media panel will each vote for 22 players, selecting nine guards and 13 frontcourt players regardless of conference. Players and coaches may not vote for members of their own team. “Delivering on the promise to constantly innovate and entertain is driving this All-Star format change for our fans and partners,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders. “This bold and innovative approach to Verizon WNBA All-Star provides an opportunity to put the best of the best in our showcase event.”

Similar to the NBA, the head coaches for the two All-Star teams will be determined by the franchises with the two best records as of July 13. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite players using Twitter, WNBA.com or the WNBA mobile app.