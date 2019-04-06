Top WNBA Draft Prospect Sabrina Ionescu Announces Return to Oregon

by April 06, 2019
753
Sabrina Ionescu wnba draft

Top WNBA Draft prospect Sabrina Ionescu announced her return to Oregon next season with a letter in The Players’ Tribune on Saturday.

Ionescu, a junior, was projected to go as high as No. 1 overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

But after Oregon’s 67-72 loss to Baylor in the Final Four on Friday, Ionescu decided to come back for one final shot at the National Championship.

I came back to the University of Oregon as a junior in 2018-2019. We made the Final Four.

And now I couldn’t be happier to announce that I’m coming back to the University of Oregon for the 2019-2020 basketball season.

I won’t predict exactly how far we’re going to go….. but I’ll just say this.

We have unfinished business.And I mean that from the bottom of my heart.

Ionescu was eligible for the draft because she will turn 22 before the end of the calendar year.

  
