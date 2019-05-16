Wings Acquire Imani McGee-Stafford

by May 16, 2019
86
Imani McGee-Stafford of the Atlanta Dream

The Dallas Wings have acquired Imagni McGee-Stafford from the Atlanta Dream, the team reported in a press release. Headed to the Dream will be Dallas’ third-round pick in 2020.

The deal, announced at the same time as the Liz Cambage deal (our story on that trade), gives the franchise more depth in the post after parting ways with their All-WNBA superstar.

McGee-Stafford’s role decreased last season, her first and only in Atlanta, but has shown promise as an effective rebounder throughout her first three years in the league.

McGee-Stafford is the younger sister of Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee.

   
You Might Also Like
Liz Cambage of the Dallas Wings

Liz Cambage Traded To Las Vegas Aces

5 hours ago
461
Chelsea Gray of the Los Angeles Sparks

Sparks Re-Sign Chelsea Gray

2 weeks ago
466
Odyssey Sims of the Los Angeles Sparks

Lynx Acquire Odyssey Sims From Sparks

3 weeks ago
539
kyrie irving harvard business school
NBA

Kyrie Irving Among NBA, WNBA Players Enrolled in Harvard Business Program

8 months ago
3,658
fred williams wings
WNBA

Dallas Wings Coach Fired after Altercation With CEO

9 months ago
1,652
liz cambage wnba ladylike
WNBA

Liz Cambage: Refs Trying To Make WNBA More ‘Ladylike’

10 months ago
3,306

TRENDING


Most Recent

🚨 SLAM Announces Summer Classic Vol. 2 at Dyckman Park 🚨

1 hour ago
37

SUMMER SCHOOL: The Iconic Five-Star Basketball Camp Is BACK‼️

3 hours ago
156
Imani McGee-Stafford of the Atlanta Dream

Wings Acquire Imani McGee-Stafford

4 hours ago
86

Kyle Lowry: ‘It Sucks When You Lose Like That’

4 hours ago
468
Liz Cambage of the Dallas Wings

Liz Cambage Traded To Las Vegas Aces

5 hours ago
461