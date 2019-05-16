The Dallas Wings have acquired Imagni McGee-Stafford from the Atlanta Dream, the team reported in a press release. Headed to the Dream will be Dallas’ third-round pick in 2020.

The deal, announced at the same time as the Liz Cambage deal (our story on that trade), gives the franchise more depth in the post after parting ways with their All-WNBA superstar.

McGee-Stafford’s role decreased last season, her first and only in Atlanta, but has shown promise as an effective rebounder throughout her first three years in the league.

McGee-Stafford is the younger sister of Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee.