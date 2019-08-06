Wings Acquire Kristine Anigwe In Trade With Sun

by August 06, 2019
37
Kristine Anigwe of the Connecticut Sun

MOST RECENT

The Dallas Wings have acquired 2019 first-round pick Kristine Anigwe from the Connecticut Sun, the team announced. Heading east in the swap is fan favorite center Theresa Plaisance.

Anigwe entered the league fresh off a dominant run in the NCAA – including a 30/30 game during her senior season at California – but never got consistent minutes during her stint in Connecticut.

She’ll now join a Dallas squad that sits last in the Western Conference but has turned their attention to the future with high profile rookies Arike Ogunbowale and Megan Gustafson already aboard.

In Plaisance, the Eastern Conference-leading Sun will get an established veteran. The 27-year-old has averaged 6.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the rebuilding Wings and will help round out a Connecticut frontcourt that already includes the likes of Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas.

     
You Might Also Like

Andre Drummond on a One-Beer-Per-Day Diet

12 hours ago
1,344

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Would Exchange the MVP Title for the Gold Medal in China’

12 hours ago
665

John Wall: ‘I Deserved That Contract’

12 hours ago
590

Udonis Haslem Likely To Return To Heat For 17th Season

14 hours ago
1,322

Jerian Grant To Play In China

16 hours ago
498
espys ninja trae young

Ninja was Singing DRAKE AND CHRIS BROWN ‘No Guidance’ on the Red Carpet?! 🎤

19 hours ago
160

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kristine Anigwe of the Connecticut Sun

Wings Acquire Kristine Anigwe In Trade With Sun

25 mins ago
37

Kyle Lowry: ‘We’re the Champions and We’re Trying to Defend Our Title’

12 hours ago
1,156

Andre Drummond on a One-Beer-Per-Day Diet

12 hours ago
1,344

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Would Exchange the MVP Title for the Gold Medal in China’

12 hours ago
665

John Wall: ‘I Deserved That Contract’

12 hours ago
590

Steve Kerr: Warriors ‘Desperately’ Need D’Angelo Russell

12 hours ago
2,194