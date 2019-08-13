WNBA Announces Suspensions For Altercation Between Brittney Griner, Kristine Anigwe

by August 13, 2019
1,481
Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury and Imani McGee-Stafford of the Dallas Wings

MOST RECENT

The WNBA has revealed its response to the altercation between Brittney Griner and Kristine Anigwe on Saturday night. The incident occurred during the final quarter of a Wings victory over the Mercury.

Griner will face the stiffest punishment, a three-game ban, for throwing punches, escalating the incident and making contact with Wings guard Kayla Thornton.

Rookie center Kristine Anigwe and the aforementioned Thornton will each serve two games for their roles in the on-court fight. A scrappy loose ball foul by Anigwe started the altercation and it was escalated from there.

Two other players, Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi and Dallas’ Kaela Davis will be suspended for single games for leaving the bench during the incident.

        
You Might Also Like
Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol Expected To Sign Two-Way Deal With Nuggets

2 hours ago
485
Justin Patton of the Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Patton Signs With Oklahoma City Thunder

4 hours ago
733

NCAA Alters “Rich Paul Rule”

18 hours ago
1,006
P.J. Dozier of the Maine Red Claws

P.J. Dozier, Denver Nuggets Agree to Deal

22 hours ago
890

Who Will Represent Team USA In The FIBA World Cup?

22 hours ago
2,484
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

2019-20 NBA Schedule Officially Released

1 day ago
9,632

TRENDING


Most Recent
Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol Expected To Sign Two-Way Deal With Nuggets

2 hours ago
485
mo'ne davis basketball softball

THE EVOLUTION: Mo’ne Davis Discusses Her Relationship with Basketball

3 hours ago
338
Hassani Gravett of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Hassani Gravett Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Orlando Magic

3 hours ago
103
Tyler Cook of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Nuggets Sign Forward Tyler Cook To Two-Way Deal

3 hours ago
137
Alan Williams of the Phoenix Suns

Alan Williams Inks Deal With Russian Club

4 hours ago
80
Justin Patton of the Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Patton Signs With Oklahoma City Thunder

4 hours ago
733