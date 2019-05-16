The WNBA has appointed Cathy Engelbert to serve as its first-ever commissioner, the league announced in a press release. Engelbert will take the position in July when her current contract with Big Four account firm Deloitte expires.

Lisa Borders was last at the helm of the WNBA during her two-year stint as league president from 2016 to 2018 but stepped down in October to pursue another opportunity.

It’s unclear if or how Engelbert’s commissioner duties will differ from those of the previous four league presidents but she arrives in the position with plenty of business experience from her time as the CEO of the enormous consulting firm either way.

In addition to playing college ball for current Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw, Engelbert has been a mainstay on Fortune‘s annual list of the world’s most powerful women. Not surprising considering that Deloitte is said to provide services to 80% of Fortune 500 companies.

Among Engelbert’s first orders of business will be preparing for the upcoming labor negotiations which will take place when the current collective bargaining agreement terminates at the end of this season.

Engelbert will represent the league’s interests, in juxtaposition with Women’s National Basketball Players’ Association president Nneka Ogwumike.

“The progressive thinking and values Cathy has demonstrated throughout her career leave us optimistic about what the future could look like for WNBA Players,” the union announced in its own press release.