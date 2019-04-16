2-Time WNBA Champion Cappie Pondexter Announces Retirement

Thirteen-year WNBA veteran Cappie Pondexter officially announced her retirement from professional basketball on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Pondexter wrote, “A very sad day for me but I’m OK with the word retired. I hope most importantly I’ve impacted a lot of souls to follow their dreams.”

Pondexter, 36, won two titles with the Mercury and was the 2007 WNBA Finals MVP. She won an Olympic gold medal in 2008, played in seven All-Star games and was voted one of the WNBA’s Top 20 players of all time in 2016.

After making her retirement official, WNBA players took to social media to salute the future Hall of Famer.

Thank You Legend 🙌🏽 @cappa23 .. — Brittany Boyd (@adifferent1five) April 16, 2019

Nah I’m real life sad that Cappie Pondexter (@cappa23) really retired man …..

I use to think it wasn’t okay to be in the WNBA and express yourself through tattoos … you didn’t really see it like that … but Cap did it AND got a bucket too ! — NWK FINEST (@BrittBundlez) April 16, 2019