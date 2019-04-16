2-Time WNBA Champion Cappie Pondexter Announces Retirement

by April 16, 2019
1,160
cappie pondexter retirement

Thirteen-year WNBA veteran Cappie Pondexter officially announced her retirement from professional basketball on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Pondexter wrote, “A very sad day for me but I’m OK with the word retired. I hope most importantly I’ve impacted a lot of souls to follow their dreams.”

Pondexter, 36, won two titles with the Mercury and was the 2007 WNBA Finals MVP. She won an Olympic gold medal in 2008, played in seven All-Star games and was voted one of the WNBA’s Top 20 players of all time in 2016.

After making her retirement official, WNBA players took to social media to salute the future Hall of Famer.

View this post on Instagram

Cap, My G.O.A.T 🐐 No flex I wanted to be just like you when I first got to the league. A guard that’s my height, tatted, and a bucket! Saw so much of myself in you. I remember my first year overseas when I found out you was coming to play on my team, man I was hype! Ayo remember when I introduced myself and you was like “Man I know who you are” I was screaming inside lol You helped me so much man, I hope you know that, not even just with basketball. When my bestfriend passed Cap legit texted me everyday afterward sending me uplifting messages, even when I didn’t respond, she kept sending em. Every single day man! I love you so much for that Cap. Great basketball player, but even better person! You deserve so much more than what is being given, but I promise you built a legacy that will last forever! Forever my Vet, Cap The G.O.A.T

A post shared by Courtney Williams (@courtneywilliams10) on

 
You Might Also Like

The SECRET to IMG Academy’s Success? BOUNCEOLOGY 101 | SLAM Day in the Life Ep. 2

24 mins ago
9
Brandon Clarke of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Brandon Clarke Declares For Draft

2 hours ago
86

Stephen Curry: ‘We’ve Felt Worse in the Locker Room Before’

1 day ago
6,718

Report: Warriors Fear DeMarcus Cousins Tore His Left Quad

1 day ago
5,245

Doc Rivers: Clippers ‘Didn’t Come Here to Win One Game’

1 day ago
1,878

Ben Simmons Notches Game 2 Triple-Double vs Nets

1 day ago
1,172

TRENDING


Most Recent

The SECRET to IMG Academy’s Success? BOUNCEOLOGY 101 | SLAM Day in the Life Ep. 2

24 mins ago
9
Brandon Clarke of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Brandon Clarke Declares For Draft

2 hours ago
86

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

5 hours ago
494

Kawhi Leonard: Kyle Lowry ‘Did a Great Job of Bouncing Back’ in Game 2

11 hours ago
3,406

Russell Westbrook: ‘The Way I Played Was Unacceptable’

11 hours ago
2,363