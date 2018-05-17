WNBA’s Introduces ‘Take A Seat, Take A Stand’ Empowerment Program 🙌🏽

The League will donate $5 to an empowering women's organization and a free ticket for every ticket purchased during the 2018 season
by May 17, 2018
85

When fans buy a ticket to a WNBA game this summer, they’ll be doing more than just supporting their favorite team. As part of the WNBA’s “Take a Seat, Take a Stand” empowerment program, the League will donate $5 to one of six women’s support organizations and a free ticket to a young women or girl.

“For 22 years, the WNBA and its players – women playing at the highest level of their sport – have stood up as role models for millions of women and girls,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders.  “With ‘Take a Seat, Take a Stand,’ we are proud to come together as a league to stand with our partner organizations, our fans and the many inspiring women raising their voices for change in the current women’s movement.”

The six organizations the WNBA has partnered with are Bright Pink, GLSEN, It’s On Us, MENTOR, Planned Parenthood and United State of Women.

Fans will also have the choice to support local organizations in all 12 teams’ cities.

Learn more about the program by visiting www.wnba.com/takeastand.

 

  
You Might Also Like
Photos

Nike, WNBA Unveil New Uniforms for 2018 Season

3 weeks ago
2,531
adam silver wnba
WNBA

Adam Silver: WNBA Not Connecting With Young Women, Girls

4 weeks ago
3,233
WNBA

Full Results from the 2018 WNBA Draft

1 month ago
1,477
Kobe Bryant
SLAMTV

Kobe Bryant Discusses What The WNBA Means To Him And His Daughter

9 months ago
135
Jewell Loyd
Uncategorized

NBA Live 18 Will Include WNBA Players

10 months ago
723
WNBA

Warrior

12 months ago
54
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Metta World Peace Was Offered $35,000 To Fix Games In College

10 mins ago
81

Happy 36th Birthday, Tony Parker 🎉

36 mins ago
35

Isaiah Thomas Says He’s ‘Finally Pain Free’ 🙌🏽

43 mins ago
162

Report: Kristaps Porzingis Rehabbing With Real Madrid, Progress ‘Jaw-Dropping’ 💪🏽

1 hour ago
1,552
Connecticut Sun

The Future is Bright for the Connecticut Sun ☀️

2 hours ago
86