WNBA’s Introduces ‘Take A Seat, Take A Stand’ Empowerment Program 🙌🏽

When fans buy a ticket to a WNBA game this summer, they’ll be doing more than just supporting their favorite team. As part of the WNBA’s “Take a Seat, Take a Stand” empowerment program, the League will donate $5 to one of six women’s support organizations and a free ticket to a young women or girl.

“For 22 years, the WNBA and its players – women playing at the highest level of their sport – have stood up as role models for millions of women and girls,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders. “With ‘Take a Seat, Take a Stand,’ we are proud to come together as a league to stand with our partner organizations, our fans and the many inspiring women raising their voices for change in the current women’s movement.”

The six organizations the WNBA has partnered with are Bright Pink, GLSEN, It’s On Us, MENTOR, Planned Parenthood and United State of Women.

Fans will also have the choice to support local organizations in all 12 teams’ cities.

Learn more about the program by visiting www.wnba.com/takeastand.