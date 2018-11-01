WNBPA To Opt Out of CBA After 2019 Season

by November 01, 2018
219
wnba players opt out cba

The WNBA Players Association announced that it will opt out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement after the 2019 season.

In a piece for The Players’ Tribune, WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike wrote that by opting out, WNBA players are betting on themselves.

“To me, opting out means not just believing in ourselves, but going one step further: betting on ourselves. It means being a group of empowered women, in the year 2018, not just feeling fed up with the status quo, but going one step further: rejecting the status quo. And it means taking a stand, not just for the greatest women’s basketball players of today, but going one step further: taking a stand for the greatest women’s basketball players of tomorrow.”

RELATED:
Adam Silver: NBA ‘Doubling Down’ on WNBA Reboot

 
You Might Also Like
Elizabeth Williams
Photos

2017 WNBA All-Star Game Best Sneakers

1 year ago
1,063
Skylar Diggins
SLAMTV

WNBA Releases New Commercial Starring Skylar Diggins, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike

1 year ago
293
Lonzo Ball
Photos

The Ball Brothers and Nick Young Post up at adidas’ ‘Here to Create’ Event

1 year ago
169
Ogwumike Sisters Adidas
Kicks

Family Forever

1 year ago
205
Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike
Kicks

Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike Sign With adidas

1 year ago
178
WNBA

The Haymaker Game

2 years ago
42
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jimmy Butler: ‘What Are They Going to Do When I Show Up and Hoop on Friday?’

18 mins ago
521
wnba players opt out cba

WNBPA To Opt Out of CBA After 2019 Season

1 hour ago
219

Check out All of the New Nike ‘City Edition’ NBA Jerseys 💧

1 hour ago
3,351
jr smith trade cavaliers

JR Smith Wants Trade from the Cavs 👀

2 hours ago
528

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
362