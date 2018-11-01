WNBPA To Opt Out of CBA After 2019 Season

The WNBA Players Association announced that it will opt out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement after the 2019 season.

In a piece for The Players’ Tribune, WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike wrote that by opting out, WNBA players are betting on themselves.

“To me, opting out means not just believing in ourselves, but going one step further: betting on ourselves. It means being a group of empowered women, in the year 2018, not just feeling fed up with the status quo, but going one step further: rejecting the status quo. And it means taking a stand, not just for the greatest women’s basketball players of today, but going one step further: taking a stand for the greatest women’s basketball players of tomorrow.”

