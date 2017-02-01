Grungy Gentlemen, a New York-based men’s lifestyle brand, is all set to debut a Knicks-themed collection on the runways at New York Fashion Week. Having already secured a partnership with the NFL and #SLAMFam Jadakiss, Grungy Gentlemen is stepping out onto the hardwood for the first time.

The collection will debut tomorrow, February 2 at Fashion Week and be on-sale at Madison Square Garden on February 4. For more info, hit up Grungy Gents’ website.

Photos courtesy of Grungy Gentlemen