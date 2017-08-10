The Minnesota Timberwolves were the latest NBA team to release their new-look Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season, which they did on their team website. In addition to adding the Nike swoosh and a FitBit patch on the left shoulder, Minnesota changed up its color scheme a bit. Instead of rolling with a mix of black, blue, green and white as they have in past years, the Wolves are going with just blue and white in a cleaner look.

Their Icon jerseys are blue with white letters and numbers and say “Minnesota,” under a white stripe. The top of the jersey features a lighter blue, with the swoosh and Fitbit patch sandwiched above the stripe. The Association jerseys are more or less the reverse, with a mostly white base, “Wolves” across the top and the lighter blue stripe/darker blue top.

