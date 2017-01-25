Earlier this week, Nike and Kevin Durant announced the latest Nike Vision x Kevin Durant Signature Eyewear Collection.

Get in on a chance to win the @nikevision KD Signature Eyewear Collection: https://t.co/URjFlxOYjN. pic.twitter.com/4bRBM3drmR — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2017

The third iteration of the KD x Nike Vision line, the 2017 versions include three unisex adult styles and three children’s styles. Each pair of glasses comes with a KD logo plaque on the inside temple tip and Kevin Durant’s signature laser-etched on the core wire on the temples, according to Nike. It’s all part of an aesthetic designed to complement KD’s off-court style, including his sneaker and apparel lines.

In fact, Nike Vision is also releasing 35 (obviously) limited-edition sets in an exclusive color, numbered 1 to 35 and available by auction and sweepstakes. Here’s more info, straight from our friends at Nike: