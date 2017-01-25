Earlier this week, Nike and Kevin Durant announced the latest Nike Vision x Kevin Durant Signature Eyewear Collection.
Get in on a chance to win the @nikevision KD Signature Eyewear Collection: https://t.co/URjFlxOYjN. pic.twitter.com/4bRBM3drmR
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2017
The third iteration of the KD x Nike Vision line, the 2017 versions include three unisex adult styles and three children’s styles. Each pair of glasses comes with a KD logo plaque on the inside temple tip and Kevin Durant’s signature laser-etched on the core wire on the temples, according to Nike. It’s all part of an aesthetic designed to complement KD’s off-court style, including his sneaker and apparel lines.
In fact, Nike Vision is also releasing 35 (obviously) limited-edition sets in an exclusive color, numbered 1 to 35 and available by auction and sweepstakes. Here’s more info, straight from our friends at Nike:
New for 2017, basketball superstar and two-time gold medalist Kevin Durant is teaming up with Nike Vision for the third iteration of the collaborative line of optical eyewear. The new KD Signature Collection will feature three adults and three kid’s styles in a variety of stylish shapes, colors options and patterns worn and inspired by Kevin Durant himself.
The collection boasts sophisticated colors and patterns that Nike has incorporated into KD’s shoe and apparel collections. Each style also features a KD logo plaque on the inside temple tip and Kevin Durant’s signature laser-etched on the core wire on the temples. With premium metal details and on-trend shapes, the collection’s designs compliment Kevin Durant’s off-the-court style.
Nike Vision is also releasing 35 limited-edition sets corresponding to Durant’s jersey number. Limited-edition sets will feature the 36KD and 37KD styles each in an exclusive color. Sets will be numbered from one to 35 and will include a card of authenticity. Set number 35 will be gifted to Durant himself and the remaining sets will be available for purchase at select retailers. Nike Vision will also reward one set to a lucky winner via a sweepstakes on nikevision.com. Fans can enter by submitting their e-mail address beginning on January 17 until entries close on February 14 PM EST. One winner will be randomly selected. No purchase necessary.
The Kevin Durant Signature Collection is now available for purchase at select dealers. Visit http://www.nikevision.com/locate-dealer/ for a full list of retailers carrying the collection and limited-edition colors. For additional news and information, follow along on social @NikeVision.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus