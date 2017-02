PINTRILL and NBALAB teamed up to create a limited-edition set of pins featuring NBA stars: DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, James Harden, Dwyane Wade, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant.

The silver-plated brass pins were designed by artist Muideen Ogunmola, who portrays the athletes in a bright and exaggerated style.

Only 25 of each pin are available for purchase now at pintrill.com.