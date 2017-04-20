Wizards 109, Hawks 101 (Wizards lead 2-0)

John Wall scored 32 and Bradley Beal added 31, staking the Wizards to a 2-0 series lead. Washington and Atlanta have had bad blood in the past, as evidenced by Wall’s exchange with Dennis Schroder.

The Hawks’ next chance to come back in this best-of-7 will come at home Saturday.

Rockets 115, Thunder 111 (Rockets lead 2-0)

Russell Westbrook turned in an unprecedented performance; becoming the first player in league history to drop a 50-point triple-double in the playoffs. Per NBA.com, Russ’ line was also “the fourth-most points scored on the road in a non-overtime postseason contest.” Despite this, Westbrook wasn’t interested in discussing his stats following a close loss.

The Rockets are now riding high with a 2-0 lead, powered by James Harden’s 35 points and 20+ point efforts from Eric Gordon and Lou Williams off the bench. The Rockets will look to advance their lead on the road Friday.

Warriors 110, Trail Blazers 81 (Warriors lead 2-0)

No Kevin Durant, no problem. KD sat out Wednesday’s game due to a calf strain; coach Steve Kerr explained the decision, claiming he’d be an “idiot” to push Durant’s injury. The Warriors’ performance proved Kerr right, as Golden State held Portland to just 33.3% shooting in a Game 2 blowout. JaVale McGee continued providing a spark off the bench, going for 15 points including a few highlight reel dunks. The Blazers’ next chance at victory will come Saturday at home.