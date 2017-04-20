Wizards 109, Hawks 101 (Wizards lead 2-0)

John Wall scored 32 and Bradley Beal added 31, staking the Wizards to a 2-0 series lead. Washington and Atlanta have had bad blood in the past, as evidenced by Wall’s exchange with Dennis Schroder.

John Wall letting Schroder know how it's going to be. pic.twitter.com/sAZCJC4n3z — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) April 20, 2017

The Hawks’ next chance to come back in this best-of-7 will come at home Saturday.

Rockets 115, Thunder 111 (Rockets lead 2-0)

Russell Westbrook turned in an unprecedented performance; becoming the first player in league history to drop a 50-point triple-double in the playoffs. Per NBA.com, Russ’ line was also “the fourth-most points scored on the road in a non-overtime postseason contest.” Despite this, Westbrook wasn’t interested in discussing his stats following a close loss.

Russ keeping it real in his postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/7TAQQmcA2K — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 20, 2017

The Rockets are now riding high with a 2-0 lead, powered by James Harden’s 35 points and 20+ point efforts from Eric Gordon and Lou Williams off the bench. The Rockets will look to advance their lead on the road Friday.

Warriors 110, Trail Blazers 81 (Warriors lead 2-0)

No Kevin Durant, no problem. KD sat out Wednesday’s game due to a calf strain; coach Steve Kerr explained the decision, claiming he’d be an “idiot” to push Durant’s injury. The Warriors’ performance proved Kerr right, as Golden State held Portland to just 33.3% shooting in a Game 2 blowout. JaVale McGee continued providing a spark off the bench, going for 15 points including a few highlight reel dunks. The Blazers’ next chance at victory will come Saturday at home.