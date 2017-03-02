Knicks 101 (25-36), Magic 90 (22-39)

After going 3-7 in February, New York started things off right in March with an easy win over Orlando.

Even though the Knicks were without starting center Willy Hernangomez, New York still grabbed 50 rebounds. They assisted on over 60 percent of their field goals and only committed 11 TOs.

Most importantly, Kristaps Porzingis (20 and 9) looked good after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Wizards 105 (36-23), Raptors 96 (35-25)

Washington held a 20-point lead through the majority of the game, thanks to a 38-20 second quarter. John Wall led the way with 12 points and 13 assists and had two vastly different highlights:

1) Riffling a pass off Marcin Gortat’s dome

2) Destroying Serge Ibaka’s dunk attempt

Mavs 95 (24-36), Hawks 100 (34-26)

Atlanta shot 56 percent from the field and over 47 percent from three, but managed to commit 23 TOs.

After blowing a double-digit third quarter lead, Atlanta salvaged the win by going on a 11-2 in the final two minutes.

Sixers 98 (22-38), Heat 125 (28-33)

Miami got up and down in this one, shooting 54 percent from the field and 43 percent from the three.

The Heat had six players score 14 or more points, including Hassan Whiteside who had 15, 11 and 4 blocks.

Nuggets 110 (28-33), Bucks 98 (26-33)

Despite coming dangerously close to blowing a 31-point lead, Denver picked up their second straight win on a back-to-back.

Nikola Jokic was again the star for the Nuggs, recording his second straight triple-double in as many days.

Back-to-back triple-doubles for the Joker. 🔥🔥 Tues vs CHI: 19/16/10

Pistons 86 (29-32), Pelicans 109 (24-37)

New Orleans got their first win post-All-Star break, but it happened without Boogie Cousins on the floor. Anthony Davis was amazing with 33 points and 14 rebounds, but the Pistons practically handed this game away.

Detroit shot just 3-23 from three and 3-17 from the line in easily their worst shooting night of the season.

Cavs 99 (41-18), Celtics 103 (39-22)

LeBron James wanted to make a statement when he entered Boston’s TD Garden wearing all black and holding reading a copy of The Godfather—that he’s the boss of this league.

Things got chippy early in the second quarter when Terry Rozier received a technical foul for hurling the ball at Richard Jefferson. (RJ had just dunked on and tea-bagged by the 22-year-old guard.)

LeBron did his part, finishing with his seventh triple-double of the season (28, 13 & 10), but the Cavs couldn’t pull away in the fourth despite a sub-par fourth quarter from Isaiah Thomas.

IT still finished the game with 31 points, and his one field goal in the final period gave the Celts a 2-point lead with 49 seconds left.

Pacers 99 (31-30), Spurs 100 (46-13)

It certainly wasn’t San Antonio’s best game, but they got it done thanks to the late-game heroics of Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds and calmly sunk this game-winner over the outstretched arm of Paul George.

T-Wolves 107 (25-36), Jazz 80 (37-24)

The Wolves opened up a near 30-point lead heading into the fourth quarter thanks to 30-point second and third quarters.

Karl-Anthony Towns (21 and 15) now has an incredible stretch of 6 straight games of at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Rockets 122 (43-19), Clippers 103 (36-24)

Houston came out incredibly hot and blew the game open by the end of the third quarter. The Rockets had made 20 treys heading into the fourth (though they would incredibly shoot 0-13 after that).

Pat Beverley was the difference-maker with his all-out hustle plays. The Clippers’ five guys often seemed to have less collective energy than his.

Bev finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and was a +32 in the box score.

Nets 109 (10-49), Kings 100 (25-36)

It took them almost 60 games to do it, but Brooklyn finally celebrated its 10th win of the season in Sacramento on Wednesday.

The Nets led the entire 48 minutes and hit 30-36 free throws. Brook Lopez, steady as always, had 24 points and 8 rebounds.