Spurs 106 (12-7), Hornets 86 (8-11)

San Antonio finally found some offense in the second quarter after both teams combined for a wretched 29 points in the first quarter.

Behind the steady play of LaMarcus Aldridge (17 points, 7 boards), the Spurs’ 10-point halftime lead ballooned to as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Over the past two weeks, the Spurs have put together the League’s No. 2 in defense, and they’re also taking care of the glass—No. 3 in rebounding during that span.

Magic 111 (8-12), 76ers 130 (11-7)

Don’t look now, but the Sixers have won three games in a row by an average of 20 points.

Even without Ben Simmons (left elbow), Philly had no trouble handing Orlando their eighth consecutive loss.

TJ McConnell stepped up in Simmons’ absence and nearly recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 13 assists and 7 boards.

Blazers 108 (12-8), Wizards 105 (10-9)

Washington led 94-77 with 8:14 left in the fourth when CJ McCollum started to get hot.

McCollum made 6-7 field goals during Portland’s furious comeback, and calmly knocked-down the game-winner.

CJ with the cold-blooded shot ❄️ Blazers rally back from 17-down to beat the Wizards in Washington (via @NBCSNorthwest) pic.twitter.com/WVRbhxVRW1 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 26, 2017

Portland has struggled offensively recently, but their defense is humming. Over the past two weeks, the Blazers have the League’s No. 1 defense and are No. 4 in rebounding.

Raptors 112 (12-7), Hawks 78 (4-16)

Thanks to a 39-14 second quarter, Toronto took a 28-point lead into halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the lead was up to 41.

Toronto sat their starters during the forth quarter, inadvertently causing DeMar DeRozan’s 113-game streak of scoring in double-figures to come to an end.

Toronto has been shooting the hell out of the ball over the past two weeks with a 61.2 true shooting percentage.

The Raptors also boast the League’s No. 2 offense and No. 6 defense during that span. They’re balling right now.

Celtics 108 (18-3), Pacers 98 (11-9)

After struggling in the first half, Boston turned it on during the third quarter—outscoring Atlanta by 21 points in the frame.

Kyrie Irving, again, led the way with 25 points and 6 dimes.

1. Smh at how causal Kyrie is. 2 That spin move. 3. Collison still playing defense on his back 😂 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/WKKWFYTMwl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 26, 2017

Al Horford had 21, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks while Marcus Smart added 15 points on 7-8 (!!!) shooting.

Knicks 102 (10-9), Rockets 117 (15-4)

No Porzingis, no Kanter, no chance for the Knicks, who are now 1-6 on the road.

The Rockets, however, are cruising right now. Over the past two weeks, Houston has the League’s fifth-best defense, which is almost more impressive (for them) than their No. 1 offense.

James Harden led the way with 37 points, 10 assists and 3 steals.

Thunder 81 (8-11), Mavs 97 (5-15)

A few days ago, the Thunder beat the Warriors. Tonight, they lost by 16 to the Mavericks.

Paul George managed only 2 points on 1-12 shooting in more than 39 minutes.

Maybe OKC is still trying to gel as a team. But maybe Sam Presti’s experiment just isn’t working.

Pelicans 95 (11-9), Warriors 110 (15-5)

Kevin Durant was out for a second straight game with a sore ankle, but the Warriors managed just fine without him.

New Orleans got off to a quick 14-point lead in the first quarter, but Golden State outscored the Pelicans by a combined 23 points in quarters 2 and 3.

Stephen Curry led the way for Golden State with 27 points, and had to wear a fanny pack after the game (Davidson lost to JaVale McGee’s alma matter Nevada earlier this week).

Bucks 108 (9-9), Jazz 121 (9-11)

Utah broke their franchise record for most three-pointers in a game with 18.

Star rookie Donovan Mitchell (24 points) contributed 6 treys of his own and was out there collecting ankles.

Without Rudy Gobert, the Jazz have been struggling on defense and rebounding, but over the past two weeks, their offense has been No. 4 in the League.

Clippers 97 (7-11), Kings 95 (5-14)

Sacramento went ice cold after building a 16-point lead early in the second half.

They were outscored by 19 in the third quarter, but clawed back to tie the game with 15 second left off a Buddy Hield (27 points) trey.

Blake Griffin had the last laugh, though—nailing a tough fadeaway over Willie Cauley-Stein in the final seconds.

Blake Griffin with 33 points and the game-winner in Sacramento 🙌🏽 (via @LAClippers) pic.twitter.com/mt6cRc6nNf — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 26, 2017

BONUS: Collin Sexton, whose name you’ll probably hear in the top-5 of the 2018 NBA Draft, went off for 40 points while playing 3-on-5 at the Barclays Center tonight.

The 6-3 freshman point guard is averaging 25.2 points on 55.4 percent shooting for Alabama this season.

The whole situation of Alabama having just 3 players for over 10 minutes is just insane. You’ll want to check this out…