Magic 95 (12-26), Nets 98 (14-23)

Starting off 2018 on the right foot, Orlando and Brooklyn went down to the wire in a thriller with 15 ties and 13 lead changes.

The Nets got a big boost from their bench with Jarrett Allen scoring a career-high 16 points and Caris LeVert dropping 15 points with 8 dimes.

The rook with his third dunk of the first half…Brooklyn is looking fun again👀 (via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/Bis86tGGU4 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 2, 2018

Bucks 127 (19-16), Raptors 131 (25-10) (OT)

DeMar DeRozan began the game with 21 points in the first quarter and didn’t slow down.

DeRozan’s 52 points were the most in franchise history, and he became just the third Raptor to drop a 50-piece, joining Vince Carter (2000, ’01) and Terrence Ross (2014).

He was clutch in OT, scoring 8 of the Raptors’ 17 points. Deebo even finished the game with 5 treys for good measure.

Blazers 124 (19-17), Bulls 120 (13-24)

Despite shooting just 11-30 on the night, CJ McCollum scored or assisted on all 12 of Portland’s points in OT.

CJ finished with 32 points and 8 dimes as the Blazers got their first OT win of the season.

Lakers 96 (11-25), Wolves 114 (24-14)

Minnesota has been on an offensive tear as of late, and they did not show the reeling Lakers any mercy.

The Wolves jumped out to a 16-0 lead and held a double-digit lead for practically the entire game.

T-Wolves cheesin’🧀 after THIS slam from Jimmy Buckets (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/UEwVc1KRnE — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 2, 2018

The Lakers have now lost seven straight and have the worst record in the West—and the second worst in the League.