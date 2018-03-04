Post Up: Rocket Power

Grizzlies 100 (18-44), Magic 107 (20-43)

Memphis sat Marc Gasol and added a 13th straight loss to their tanking cause.

For the Magic, Aaron Gordon led the way with 14 points and 8 boards.

Nuggets 126 (35-28), Cavs 117 (36-26)

Denver’s offense simply overpowered the Cavaliers. The Nuggets finished with an incredible 130.2 offensive rating, including a 73-point first half.

The highlight of the night came from Larry Nance Jr, who did his father proud with this vicious poster dunk on Mason Plumlee.

Gary Harris finished with a game-high 32 points on just 17 shots.

Pistons 96 (29-34), Heat 105 (33-30)

Detroit’s playoff hopes are dwindling, and Miami’s continue to improve.

Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk both had 17 points in a balanced team scoring effort.

Celtics 120 (44-20), Rockets 123 (49-13)

Boston had the lead for the majority of the game, but the Rockets battled back in the final couple minutes win their 15th straight.

Kyrie Irving had a chance to give the Celtics an extra possession (twice), and wasn’t able to miss a free throw properly.

Kyrie is too good to intentionally miss a free throw. pic.twitter.com/NtTBRaMmr3 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2018

After the game, Kyrie told reporters, “I keep telling my teammates: I’m not good at missing [intentionally].”

Kyrie: “I keep telling my teammates: I’m not good at missing” 😂 (via @ESPNForsberg) pic.twitter.com/35Y51ox5dx — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2018

James Harden had 26 points (6-18 FG), 10 dimes and 5 thefts.

Lakers 116 (28-34), Spurs 112 (36-27)

Lonzo Ball played just 23 minutes, but he managed to connect on a season-high 6 three-pointers.

His go-ahead trey with 42 seconds remaining gave the Lakers their fifth straight win.

Lonzo with the CLUTCH trey 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qdZy2epsdH — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2018

Thunder 100 (37-28), Blazers 108 (37-26)

The Blazers are 5-0 since the All-Star break, and perhaps they didn’t need a trade to get over the hump in Portland.

With the win, the Blazers clinched a playoff tie-breaker with OKC, but with the way they’re playing, Portland could very well secure the 3-seed.

CJ McCollum had 28 points (on 20 shots) with 8 boards and 6 dimes as the Blazers won their sixth straight.

Jazz 98 (33-30), Kings 91 (19-44)

A night after beating the Wolves, the Jazz took care of business in Sacramento. They’re now just 2 games out of the 8-seed and could legitimately squeak into the playoffs.

Rudy Gobert led the way with 16 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks.