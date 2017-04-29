Wizards 115, Hawks 99 (Washington wins series 4-2)

John Wall had the best playoff game of his career and single-handedly willed the Wizards to a win in the fourth quarter.

Wall scored 19 of his playoff career-high 42 points in the fourth.

John Wall is carrying the Wiz in the fourth quarter! pic.twitter.com/YhR5vwacLz — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2017

He scored the final 13 points for the Wiz, all while trash-talking ATL royalty:

John Wall on what he told @juliojones_11, @gucci1017 & @QuavoStuntin : “I told them I was going to get 35 or more and we was going to win." pic.twitter.com/kqbpJwe04h — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2017

The Wizards now have a very intriguing Round 2 matchup with the winner of this series…

Celtics 105, Bulls 83 (Boston wins series 4-2)

The Bulls never led, and the Celtics held a steady double-digit lead since the second quarter.

Boston looked like a completely different team from the first game to the last of this series. Their two losses seem somewhat fluky at this point.

Marcus Smart with the chasedown block. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nv6E1buzSI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2017

Avery Bradley led the Cs with 23 points on 9-12 shooting. Afterward, he said that he took one of Jimmy Butler’s comments personal.

Avery Bradley says he "took it personal" against Jimmy Butler in Game 6. "I won two battles in a row." pic.twitter.com/Wgf7aybqWc — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2017

Clippers 98, Jazz 93 (Series tied 3-3)

Chris Paul was not about to let the Clippers lose in Utah.

Utah shot just 41.0 percent from the field and 7-26 from three, but still had a shot at sending the game to OT on the final shot.

Of course, the ball found its way to Joe Johnson, who missed a tough step-away three over DeAndre Jordan.

CP3 finished with 29 points and 8 dimes.

Steve Ballmer can taste a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/uymIf9seWh — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2017

Afterward, Paul related a fortuitous exchange that he had with The Truth during a timeout, “You’re not ending your career in Utah.”

We’ll see if CP has a similar message about L.A. during Game 7 on Sunday.