Wizards 115, Hawks 99 (Washington wins series 4-2)

John Wall had the best playoff game of his career and single-handedly willed the Wizards to a win in the fourth quarter.

Wall scored 19 of his playoff career-high 42 points in the fourth.

He scored the final 13 points for the Wiz, all while trash-talking ATL royalty:

The Wizards now have a very intriguing Round 2 matchup with the winner of this series…

Celtics 105, Bulls 83 (Boston wins series 4-2)

The Bulls never led, and the Celtics held a steady double-digit lead since the second quarter.

Boston looked like a completely different team from the first game to the last of this series. Their two losses seem somewhat fluky at this point.

Avery Bradley led the Cs with 23 points on 9-12 shooting. Afterward, he said that he took one of Jimmy Butler’s comments personal.

Clippers 98, Jazz 93 (Series tied 3-3)

Chris Paul was not about to let the Clippers lose in Utah.

Utah shot just 41.0 percent from the field and 7-26 from three, but still had a shot at sending the game to OT on the final shot.

Of course, the ball found its way to Joe Johnson, who missed a tough step-away three over DeAndre Jordan.

CP3 finished with 29 points and 8 dimes.

Afterward, Paul related a fortuitous exchange that he had with The Truth during a timeout, “You’re not ending your career in Utah.”

We’ll see if CP has a similar message about L.A. during Game 7 on Sunday.