Hawks 103 (43-38), Hornets 76 (36-46)

The Atlanta Hawks won their fourth straight game by dominating the glass, 50-40, throwing nearly two times as many assists as the Hornets, 30-16, and holding Charlotte to 3-23 from three-point range. Atlanta led by as many as 34 and every player on their roster scored, had at least one rebound and the only players without at least one assist were Paul Millsap and Kris Humphries.

Dwight Howard had 19 points and 12 rebounds to help the Hawks lock up the fifth seed. They’ll play the Wizards in the first round of the playoffs.

Dwight still got some springs. pic.twitter.com/tJd6EvFqjD — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 12, 2017

Thunder 100 (47-34), Wolves 98 (31-50)

Russell Westbrook missed his first game of the season tonight to rest his legs. Without him, Victor Oladipo and the Thunder jumped on the Wolves, building a 22-point lead. Minnesota eventually came back to take the lead in the third quarter with a 29-15 run. With the game tied at 98, though, Oladipo stepped up and nailed the game-winner with 6.3 seconds left. Andrew Wiggins missed a three-balle from the right side as the buzzer sounded.

No Russ, no problem. Victor Oladipo wins it for the Thunder. #Feathery pic.twitter.com/mcfnxFMrde — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 12, 2017

Oladipo had 20 points, Domas Sabonis chipped in 19 and 9 rebounds and OKC spoiled the Wolves’ unveiling of their new logo.

Nuggets 109 (39-42), Mavs 91 (32-49)

The Mavs showed a bunch of love to Tony Romo and the drawn-out festivities must’ve gotten to the Nuggets. After a back-and-forth first quarter, Denver came out to win the second quarter 34-18 and didn’t look back after that. Gary Harris’ 20 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists paced the Nuggets, but he had help from Malik Beasley and Mason Plumlee, who both scored 16, and Jamal Murray, who had 10 points and 10 assists.

Lakers 108, (26-55), Pelicans 96 (38-43)

Behind 18 points from Metta World Peace, the charged up Lakers handled the short-handed Pelicans. Neither Anthony Davis or DeMarcus Cousins played, so the Lakers steadily built a 17-point lead. All ten Lakers scored and six of them reached double-figures. MWP scored 11 of his 18 during a stretch in the fourth quarter that had the Staples Center crowd chanting his name.

Kings 129 (32-49), Suns 104 (24-58)

Buddy Hield scored a career-high 30 points and Ty Lawson had his first triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Of the nine Kings that played, Langston Galloway was the only one to not reach double-figures. Sac led the whole game and easily won both the rebounding and assist battles.