Post Up: Chris Paul Demolishes the Cavs, Warriors Lose in Denver

Clippers 113 (26-25), Bulls 103 (18-34)

Tobias Harris, in his first game as a Clipper, and Danilo Gallinari each scored 24 points to fend off the pesky Bulls. Chicago hung around thanks to 21 points from Zach LaVine, but they couldn’t get over the hump and have now lost six straight games.

Pistons 111 (25-26), Heat 107 (29-24)

Andre Drummond showed up big time today, registering 23 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. The Pistons were able to overcome nine ties and eight lead changes, as well as a 33-point performance from first-time All-Star Goran Dragic. Ish Smith scored 25 points and Blake Griffin, in his second game with Detroit, added 16 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Pacers 100 (30-24), Sixers 92 (25-25)

The Pacers got their sixth straight home win behind Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic, who each scored 19 points. Lance Stephenson added 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

Wizards 115 (30-22), Magic 98 (15-36)

Five Wizards scored in double-figures. Washington, now winners of four straight, built a 24-point lead by dishing out 35 assists.

Rockets 120 (38-13), Cavs 88 (30-21)

Chris Paul had 22 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds. And while that’s not the most insane stat line, the 32-year-old dominated the entire game. He started by hitting his first four three-pointers and went on to completely control the tempo, carving up the Cavs’ defense at every chance he got.

Timberwolves 118 (34-22), Pelicans 107 (28-24)

Anthony Davis fought hard, delivering a 38-point performance. But the Wolves never trailed in this game. Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 16 boards and Andrew Wiggins scored 15 points.

Jazz 120 (24-28), Spurs 111 (34-21)

Ricky Rubio was blazing hot in the first half, scoring 23 points. He wound up with 34 for the game as the Jazz successfully fought off a furious Spurs comeback in the second half.

Nuggets 115 (28-25), Warriors 108 (41-12)

Will Barton had 25 points, leading the way for five Nuggets that all scored at least 15 points. Denver outscored GSW 38-25 in the fourth quarter. Barton and Jamal Murray combined to score 18 of those fourth quarter points. They knocked off the Warriors one game after beating the Thunder.

Mavs 106 (17-36), Kings 99 (16-36)

The Mavs held the Kings to just 14-fourth quarter points. Harrison Barnes had 18 points, JJ Barea had 11 assists and Dwight Powell pulled down 9 rebounds in the win.