Wizards 116 (29-20), Lakers 108 (17-35)

The Wizards are on a tear. They haven’t lost at home since December 6. John Wall’s 33 points and 11 assists led them to their 16th straight Verizon Center win. Bradley Beal had 23 points and Marcin Gortat had 21. Washington held the Lakers to just 15 points in the second quarter and were able to maintain the lead from there.

Hawks 113 (29-21), Rockets 108 (36-17)

James Harden had an 18-point third quarter and helped the Rockets build a 20-point advantage in the fourth. Then the Hawks woke up. Tim Hardaway Jr. became Superman and Dwight Howard continued to chip away in the paint. Hardaway had 23 of Atlanta’s 40 fourth quarter points. He finished with a career-best 33 on 12-18 shooting. Howard had 24 points and 23 rebounds in his first return to Houston. In addition to scoring 40 in the final frame, the Hawks held the high-powered Rocket offense to 22. Houston shot 13-51 from three and the Hawks had 56 rebounds, compared to the Rockets’ 38. Harden had 41, 8, 8 and 4 steals in the loss.

Spurs 102 (38-11), Sixers 86 (18-31)

Without Joel Embiid (rest), Nerlens Noel (upper respiratory infection) and Robert Covington (sore wrist), the Sixers couldn’t keep up with the Spurs. Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric were the only Sixers to score in double-figures, while the Spurs had seven players score at least 11, led by Kawhi Leonard’s 19. Philly shot 34% for the game and lost the rebounding battle 57-48.

Kawhi's midrange game looking like Alex English out there. pic.twitter.com/V3sBR7eQoq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 3, 2017

Warriors 133 (43-7), Clippers 120 (31-19)

The Clippers made a late charge, but the Warriors had too much firepower. Klay Thompson had 21 points and 7 rebounds, Kevin Durant had 26 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds and Stephen Curry had 29 points and 11 dimes. Blake Griffin had a season-high 31 points to go along with his 8 rebounds. Golden State led for the whole game, by as much as 21. They had 38 assists on 52 fields goals and scored more than 130 points for the seventh time this season.