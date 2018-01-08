Heat 103 (22-17), Jazz 102 (16-24)

Donovan Mitchell fueled the Jazz with a 19-point second half. He was flying all around the court, nailing three-pointers and flushing a ridiculous ‘oop.

Josh Richardson spoiled his 14th 20-point game of the season by getting the game-winning layup. He finished with 14 points, one of six players that scored at least 12 players for the Heat.

Knicks 100 (19-21), Mavs 96 (13-28)

The Mavs caught a spark late, going on a 15-2 run late in the fourth quarter. But Jarrett Jack hit a high-arcing floater with 31.2 to give the Knicks the lead for good. He had 12 points and 8 assists to go along with Kristaps Porzingis‘ 29 points and Enes Kanter‘s 18 rebounds.

Suns 114 (16-26), Thunder 100 (22-18)

Russell Westbrook‘s 14th triple-double of the season wasn’t enough to overcome a big group effort from the Suns. Devin Booker went for 26 points, TJ Warren added 23 and Dragan Bender put up 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 1 steal.

Trail Blazers 111 (21-18), Spurs 110 (27-14)

Shabazz Napier and CJ McCollum led the way for Portland with Damian Lillard sitting this one out. Bazz’s fingerprints were all over the game and he did much more than his 15 points and 7 assists would suggest. He controlled the tempo for Portland and put McCollum in position to lead the Blazers with 25 points. McCollum’s game-winning floater negated 40-year-old Manu Ginobili‘s 26 points.

Lakers 132 (12-27), Hawks 113 (10-29)

On the same day that LaVar Ball said Luke Walton shouldn’t be coaching the Lakers anymore, the purple and gold responded by ending their nine-game losing streak. Eight Lakers scored in double-figures, led by Brandon Ingram‘s 20 points. Ingram handed out a team-high 7 assists, and Lonzo Ball wasn’t far behind, dishing out 6 dimes to go along with his 13 points and team-high 10 boards. The Lakers shot 55 percent for the game and they pulled down 49 rebounds, the fifth time they’ve reached that rebound total this season.