Raptors 111 (46-30), Pacers 100 (37-39)

The Raptors won’t finish any lower than the fifth seed in the East this season. Tonight, they beat Paul George and the Pacers behind 40 points from DeMar DeRozan. George had 28 for the Pacers. Toronto had 53 rebounds, 11 more than Indiana.

The Raps with beautiful ball movement. pic.twitter.com/8jPsjGGlcU — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 1, 2017

Hornets 122 (35-41), Nuggets 114 (35-40)

The Hornets are still alive in the East. They trail the Pacers by two games for the eighth seed. Kemba Walker lit up the Nuggets for 31 points tonight and helped Charlotte survive a game that featured nine ties and eleven lead changes. Nikola Jokic had his sixth triple-double of the season with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Denver’s two games behind Portland for the final spot in the West.

Cavs 122 (48-27), Sixers 105 (28-48)

The Cavs snapped their three-game losing streak with 34 points from LeBron James. The King was backed up by 24 points and 9 assists from Kyrie Irving and 18 points and 10 rebounds from Kevin Love. Cleveland led by as much as 32 and trails Boston by half a game for the top seed in the East.

JR taking to the air. pic.twitter.com/QcgvtEQhMI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 1, 2017

Celtics 117 (49-27), Magic 116 (27-49)

Aaron Gordon had a huge game, putting in 32 points and 16 rebounds. But his squad couldn’t find a way to overcome the Celtics’ one point lead in the game’s closing plays. Elfrid Payton’s layup rolled off the rim with two seconds left and the Magic squandered multiple 13-point leads. Isaiah Thomas had 35 in the comeback win.

Jaylen Brown giving Aaron Gordon a taste of his own medicine. pic.twitter.com/C984KO8mml — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 1, 2017

Bucks 108 (40-36), Pistons 105 (35-42)

Giannis Antetekoumpo, Khris Middleton and Thon Maker combined for 76 points to lead the Bucks to a big overtime win, giving them sole possession of the fifth seed in the East. Giannis also had 14 rebounds and 9 assists. Middleton made the game’s crucial three-pointer with 40 seconds left in OT. The Pistons, losers of six of their last seven, are two and a half games out of the eighth seed.

Grizzlies 99 (42-34), Mavs 90 (31-44)

Memphis clinched their seventh consecutive playoff appearance with tonight’s win. They got 28 points from Mike Conley and 22 and 12 off the bench from Zach Randolph. They held Dallas to 38% shooting and just 15 assists.

Vince blocks Dirk. Love it. pic.twitter.com/Tz8WtAjyoy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 1, 2017

Pelicans 117 (33-43), Kings 89 (29-47)

DeMarcus Cousins got buckets against his former team, finishing with 37 points. The Pels held their foot on the gas, building a 32-point lead, grabbing 17 steals, shooting nearly 50% for the game. They also had 13 blocks.

2,000 points this season for AD. pic.twitter.com/IOGNBquvCR — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 1, 2017

Knicks 98 (29-47), Heat 94 (37-39)

Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks avenged Wednesday’s loss against the Heat without Carmelo Anthony (sore back) and Derrick Rose (injured knee). Porzingis led five Knicks in double figures. The Heat couldn’t get to the rim and they couldn’t hit from outside the arc, shooting 8-33.

Spurs 100 (58-17), Thunder 95 (43-32)

Oklahoma City was up for the majority of this game, leading by as much as 21. Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo were flying everywhere, outrunning the Spurs’ defense. Westbrook had 32 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, his 39th triple-double and Vic had 16 points.

The Spurs didn’t have a lead until the final minute. With a 96-95 advantage, LaMarcus Aldridge blocked a layup by Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard went the length of the court to muscle an and-1 into the hoop, delivering the dagger. Leonard finished with 27 points.

That's an MVP play. Kawhi and the Spurs rally to beat the Thunder, 100-95. pic.twitter.com/2Cp4KbBvql — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 1, 2017

Jazz 95 (47-29), Wizards 88 (46-30)

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Gordon Hayward scored 19 points and the Jazz bottled up John Wall and the Wizards to put themselves a game and a half up on the Clippers. Washington shot 29% from three and had just 12 assists on 35 field goals.

Warriors 107 (62-14), Rockets 98 (51-25)

Golden State handed Houston their first three-game losing streak of the season. The Warriors climbed back from a 13-point deficit, holding the Rockets 37% shooting for the game. Stephen Curry had 24 points and Klay Thompson had 20 for GSW. James Harden had 17 points on 4-18 shooting in the loss.