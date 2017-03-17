Cavs 91 (45-22), Jazz 83 (43-26)

The Jazz hung tough in this one. Both teams traded the lead well into the third quarter. There were six ties and 12 lead changes. Rudy Gobert was once again strong for Utah. He had 20 points and 19 rebounds. Utah struggled with their shooting. They were 5-21 from distance.

Cleveland wasn’t much better. The Cavs had just 14 assists on their 36 field goals, shooting barely 42%. When Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert left the game with nagging injuries, LeBron James stepped up. He finished with 33 points, scoring 17 of CLE’s 24 fourth quarter points. He shot 13-20 for the game and 7-10 in the fourth quarter. Kevin Love returned to action for the first time since February 11.

LeBron tryna dent the rim. pic.twitter.com/rdJk9kjd00 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 17, 2017

Thunder 123 (39-28), Raptors 102 (39-29)

Russell Westbrook makes it look so easy. But it’s not easy. It’s ridiculous. He got his 34th triple-double of the season tonight in 28 minutes. He had more assists than the entire Raptors team and only two turnovers. He ended up with 24 points, 16 dimes and 10 boards. The Thunder led for the whole game, by as many as 32 at one point.

Running out of ways to describe Russ' brilliance. pic.twitter.com/4gLs3wHjd7 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 17, 2017

Grizzles 103 (39-30), Hawks 91 (37-31)

The Grizzlies outscored the Hawks 23-13 in the third quarter. After that, Marc Gasol’s triple-double was too much for Atlanta to handle. Gasol had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Mike Conley scored 22 points and 12 assists and the Grizzlies locked up to hold the Hawks to 30% shooting from three-point range.

Nets 121 (13-54), Knicks 110 (27-42)

For the second time in five days, the Nets took down the Knicks by bombing three-pointers. Brooklyn started 2-16 from distance in the first half, then found the stroke again, going 8-15 from three in the second half. Brook Lopez had 24 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson went for 20 and 10 rebounds and Jeremy Lin got 15 points and 8 assists.

For the Knicks, Kyle O’Quinn scored 23 and Derrick Rose scored 22. Carmelo Anthony shot 6-18 and ended up with 17 points. O’Quinn wasn’t happy after the game, saying, “You know, a team like that, you look at the roster, they shouldn’t be in the gym with us, I feel.”

Nuggets 129 (33-35), Clippers 114 (40-29)

The Clippers were without DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin tonight. Nikola Jokic took full advantage. The Joker posted his fifth triple-double of the season with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Will Barton also went off, dropping a career-best 35 points. Denver scored 44 in the third and won the rebounding and assist battles for the game.

Warriors 122 (54-14), Magic 92 (24-45)

Klay Thompson started off on fire. He had 21 quick points in the first quarter. It was a wrap after that. The Warriors made 50 buckets and dished 36 assists. Thompson finished with 29 points, Stephen Curry chipped in 25. The Dubs clinched the Pacific Division for the third straight year.