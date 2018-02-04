Post Up: Al Horford Nails Buzzer-Beater Against Portland

Knicks 96 (23-31), Hawks 99 (16-37)

The cellar dwelling Hawks needed some late game heroics (and Knicks mishaps) to put another one in the “W” column. Kent Bazemore’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds secured the win.

Dewayne Dedmon led the Hawks with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points to go along with his five blocks and four steals for New York.

Trail Blazers 96 (29-24), Celtics 97 (39-15)

Portland’s dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 43 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Boston’s balanced attack that ran the show with Kyrie Irving absent from the lineup due to injury.

Al Horford scored 22 points including the final shot of the game, a fadeaway that just beat the buzzer to secure the dub.

Bucks 109 (29-23), Nets 94 (19-35)

The Bucks scored 36 first quarter points and never looked back as they built up a 21-point halftime lead.

Eric Bledsoe exploded for 28 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had Twitter popping after a pair of posterizing dunks over Nets rookie Jarrett Allen. John Henson notched 19 points and 18 rebounds.

Caris LeVert dropped 15 points off the bench for the Nets.

Grizzlies 86 (18-34), Raptors 101 (36-16)

The Raptors turned on the locks in the final period of play, outscoring the Grizzlies 25-12 in the final 12 minutes.

Despite Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan scoring far below their season average, the rest of the Raptors stepped up big time with Fled VanVleet being the unsung hero with 13 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals off the bench.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 20 points.

Lakers 108 (21-31), Thunder 104 (30-24)

The Thunder lost its fourth game in a row despite a stellar 36-point outing from 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook as six Lakers scored at least 13 points.

The Lakers led by as many as 12 in the final two minutes of play and heroics from Westbrook and Paul George cut that down to as little as three as the rambunctious home crowd edged them on.

Brook Lopez led the Lakers with 20 points.

Hornets 115 (23-29), Suns 110 (18-36)

It was an afternoon of milestones for Charlotte as Kemba Walker became the franchise’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, Dwight Howard became the eighth player since 1983 to notch 700 career double-doubles and Treveon Graham scored a career-high 15 points.

Rookie Josh Jackson led the Suns with 23 points.