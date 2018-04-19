Post Up: Cavaliers And Jazz Both Draw Even

Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 (Series tied 1-1)

The Cavs never trailed and LeBron James was brilliant from the start as Cleveland evened this series at a game apiece. James scored the Cavs’ first 16 points and had 13 before the Pacers even got on the board. He finished the first quarter with 20, en route to a 46-point, 12-rebound, and five-steal game.

Although the Cavs led by 15 after the first quarter, the Pacers fought back, slowly chipping away at the deficit. Victor Oladipo overcame early foul trouble to total 22 points and six assists as Indiana stayed within a couple possessions down the stretch. He did, however, miss a three with just under 30 seconds left that would have tied the game. Instead, James got the rebound and hit a couple free throws to ice it.

Jazz 102, Thunder 95 (Series tied 1-1)

The Jazz trailed by five on the road going into the fourth quarter, starring down a potential 0-2 deficit in the series. Then Donovan Mitchell broke through. Mitchell scored 13 of his team-high 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead Utah to the come-from-behind victory. But he wasn’t the only Jazz player to have a big night. Derrick Favors had 20 points and 16 rebounds — both career playoff highs — and Ricky Rubio had 22 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Rubio’s three with 4:02 left broke an 89-89 tie and gave the Jazz the lead for good. As for the Thunder, they got 19 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds from Russell Westbrook and 18-and-10 from Paul George. Carmelo Anthony added 17, but missed threes on back-to-back possessions in the final minute.

Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82 (Rockets lead 2-0)

The first 10 minutes of the game belonged to the Timberwolves, who jumped out to a 22-13 lead. It turns out that’s as good as things got for Minnesota, as the Rockets took over from there and cruised to a 2-0 series advantage. The Rockets owned the second quarter, outscoring the Timberwolves 37-17, and led by 15 at the half to put an end to any drama in the late game of the night. Chris Paul had 27 points to lead all scorers, making up for James Harden‘s 2-18 shooting night. Paul also had eight assists to just one turnover. Andrew Wiggins had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Timberwolves.