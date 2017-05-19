Cavs 130, Celtics 86 (Cleveland leads 2-0)

Cleveland won by a franchise-record 44 points, but in all honesty, this game wasn’t as close as the final score.

On the back of yet another herculean LeBron James performance (30 points, 12-18 shooting), the Cavs built a 41-point halftime lead—breaking a 30-year-old playoff record.

Welcome to the club, Avery. pic.twitter.com/g5IDHNhFvz — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 20, 2017

To make matters worse for Boston, Isaiah Thomas did not play in the second half after injuring what the Celtics are call his right hip.

The lead was increased to 49 in the third quarter, and 50 in the fourth, before the game mercilessly ended.

By the end of the forth quarter, the Boston crowd was cheering for the Celtics. You could only think of it as a final send-off, as everyone was thinking what JR Smith was thinking…